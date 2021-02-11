Advertisement
Broadway Across Canada postpones Hamilton production until 2022
Elijah Malcomb, Joseph Morales, Kyle Scatliffe, Fergie L. Philippe and Company in Hamilton, the Broadway smash.
CALGARY -- Broadway Across Canada has postponed the upcoming start of their season which means Hamilton fans will have to wait until 2022 to see the show.
In a tweet release on Thursday, the popular theatre company said the postponement is due to the safety of staff, artists and patrons.
The award winning musical Hamilton is now scheduled to play in Calgary on July 12-31, 2022 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium followed by Come From Away, the longest running, made-in-Canada Broadway musical, on Sept. 6-11, 2022.
The company says subscribers and group buyers will get an email with details regarding the re-scheduling this week.
You can find full details on the roaster of shows on their website.