CALGARY -- Broadway Across Canada has postponed the upcoming start of their season which means Hamilton fans will have to wait until 2022 to see the show.

In a tweet release on Thursday, the popular theatre company said the postponement is due to the safety of staff, artists and patrons.

IMPORTANT UPDATE ON THE BROADWAY SEASON IN CALGARY, EDMONTON, OTTAWA AND VANCOUVER. @Jubilee_AB @CanadasNAC @Vancivictheatre

With the well-being of our patrons, artists and staff remaining the utmost priority we will have to postpone the start of our season. — BroadwayAcrossCanada (@BACTouring) February 11, 2021

The award winning musical Hamilton is now scheduled to play in Calgary on July 12-31, 2022 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium followed by Come From Away, the longest running, made-in-Canada Broadway musical, on Sept. 6-11, 2022.

The company says subscribers and group buyers will get an email with details regarding the re-scheduling this week.

You can find full details on the roaster of shows on their website.