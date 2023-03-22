Brooks Bandits look to threepeat as AJHL champs
It was another incredible regular season for the Brooks Bandits. They had a 53-5-1-1 record, the best in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
Forward Aiden Fink played a big role in the team's success this season. He led the league in scoring with 41 goals and 56 assists, in addition to being named the AJHL's top forward and league MVP.
Fink said the individual accomplishments are nice but he's got his eye on the bigger picture.
"Yeah obviously it's pretty cool to win the MVP and stuff but honestly right now I'm focussed on winning a national championship with these guys," the 18-year-old said.
"These guys have put in the work all year and you know I'm very excited to start playoffs."
BANDITS OPEN UP WITH OILERS
The Bandits start their quest for their third straight AJHL championship Friday night as they take on the Okotoks Oilers in the second round of the playoffs.
These two teams have developed a pretty good rivalry and Fink is expecting a good series.
"Yeah I'm definitely looking forward to you know, it's always fun playing Okotoks. They always give us their best and we hope to come out with a win," said the Bandits alternate captain.
NOT FEELING EXTRA PRESSURE
Bandits forward Heath Armstrong is also from Calgary. The 20-year-old had a solid season notching 13 goals and adding 43 assists.
He says it's always fun playing the Oilers.
"Yeah I'm really excited," he said.
"We've got some bad blood I think between us but it will make for a good series.
Everyone always brings their best against us so we face this every night. I don't think there's any pressure. We've just got to go out and do what we do best and we'll win."
NEW STORY
The Bandits are always one of the top teams in Canada. Not only have they won the last two AJHL championships, they're also the defending national champs.
Assistant coach Taylor Makin says you can always look back on that, but for now it's in the past.
"The story for us this year with our guys is just writing our own story as a team," Makin said.
"You know last years team was a special group, but now we have another special group this year with new guys. We have some guys who are looking to win their first championship and some guys here that are looking to repeat, so it's a new group with fresh faces and we've just got to go out and handle our business."
LONG LAYOFF
The Bandits had a first round bye in the playoffs so they haven't played a game since March 5th.
Fink doesn't think rust will be an issue.
"I feel like our practice have been really high tempo the last three weeks and I think we've been preparing really well."
The series between the Bandits and Oilers begins with the first two games in Brooks on Friday and Saturday night.
The series then shifts to Okotoks for games three and four on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
If necessary, game five will be played in Brooks next Friday. Game six is scheduled for Okotoks on Sunday and if they need to go seven, it will be played in Brooks on Tuesday April 4th.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing. Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old.
Canada broke a population growth record in 2022: StatCan
Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.
Top 4 quirky consumer complaints received in 2022: BBB
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it receives tens of thousands of complaints from consumers across Canada each year, but once in a while a "quirky" one will take them by surprise.
What are the predictions for Canada's real estate market this spring?
The Canadian real estate market has been sluggish since last year, when prospective buyers started putting off plans to purchase homes as the Bank of Canada aggressively hiked interest rates eight consecutive times. But realtors see many edging toward a purchase once more.
5 planets will align in an arc across the night sky next week
Sky-gazers will be treated to a parade of planets near the end of month when Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will appear together in the night sky.
Canada allowing Ukrainians overseas to apply for free emergency visa until mid-July
The federal government will give Ukrainians until mid-July to apply for a free temporary visa to Canada under an emergency program put in place last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prince William visits troops in Poland on surprise trip
Prince William made an unannounced trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank British and Polish troops involved in providing support to Ukraine, before meeting refugees who have fled the conflict with Russia to hear of their experiences.
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president.
Edmonton
-
'We are a natural gas province': Smith says Alberta needs power plants, not wind and solar
Alberta's premier assured a ballroom of rural leaders Wednesday that she does not want to see the province move away from electricity generated from fossil fuels, while complaining about solar panels covering farm land.
-
EPS announces death of constable
The Edmonton Police Service announced the death of an officer on Tuesday.
-
'I feel proud to be here': ESL students share their stories through art
Students learning English as a second language got the chance to express themselves in a different way on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Stricter bear spray rules could be coming to Vancouver after police raise alarm about its use
In response to concerns raised by police about incidents involving bear spray, Vancouver city council is being asked to tighten restrictions on the item's sale and display – and to impose hefty fines for sellers who break the rules.
-
Heavy equipment stolen from Kelowna construction site, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are looking for a "massive piece of equipment" that was stolen from a construction site in the city over the weekend.
-
Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart wins $100K court costs in NPA defamation case
A B.C. judge says former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart can recover more than $100,000 in legal costs related to a failed defamation case launched by political rivals in the once-dominant Non-Partisan Association.
Atlantic
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
-
Class to resume Wednesday at Halifax-area high school two days after stabbings
Students at a Halifax-area school where two staff members were stabbed Monday are set to return to class Wednesday afternoon.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Historic Point Ellice House closing in Victoria
A well-known historic site and museum in Victoria is closing its doors due to a lack of funding. On Wednesday morning, Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens announced it was closing down effective immediately.
-
Saanich police bust ring allegedly selling vape products at Greater Victoria schools
More than $100,000 worth of vaping products have been seized by Saanich police detectives who say the items were being marketed and sold at schools throughout B.C.'s capital region.
-
Caught on cam: Dramatic orca encounter at Victoria breakwater
A pair of orcas delighted onlookers at Victoria's Ogden Point breakwater on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virus
An Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors brushed off his symptoms as a flu-like virus for months.
-
Ontario to get rid of temporary paid sick days, lift some COVID measures in LTC homes
The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario will not extend its temporary paid sick day program.
-
1 person in critical condition after daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end
One person is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing. Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old.
-
Virtual reality tech to help pediatric patients manage pain at Montreal hospital
Children undergoing medical procedures at a Montreal hospital have a new tool to help them through pain and anxiety. Shriner’s Children’s Hospital says virtual reality headsets offer patients an escape to another world.
-
Quebec agrees to pause eviction of homeless encampment under Ville-Marie Expressway
The Quebec government has committed to finding housing for more than a dozen homeless people living in an encampment under the Ville-Marie Expressway in Montreal. Lawyers and the mobile legal clinic were in court on Wednesday to challenge an eviction notice given to the homeless people living in the encampment.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe not ruling out public funding for new Senators arena
As the sale of the Ottawa Senators heats up, the city's mayor isn't ruling out public funding for a new downtown arena for the team.
-
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
OC Transpo warning riders it does not offer unmarked rideshare services
If you're waiting for an OC Transpo bus, and someone drives up in an unmarked vehicle claiming to be OC Transpo, don't get in the car. That's the warning from OC Transpo after someone reported a bizarre incident.
Kitchener
-
Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
-
'I'm going to die': Officer recalls night Beau Baker died
Remembering the night he fatally shot Beau Baker outside a Kitchener apartment on Brybeck Crescent in April 2015, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Staff Sgt. Eric Boynton - who was a patrol officer at the time - testified he was worried about Baker killing himself or others.
-
'It's so exciting': Young Little Mermaid performers ready for opening night
A Disney musical classic is set to take the stage at the Drayton Festival Theatre – and ready to bring the audience under the sea.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Sask. finance minister cautions against using surplus to fund overburdened health system
Saskatchewan’s healthcare spending will rise to record levels in the 2023-24 provincial budget but, after adjusting for inflation, critics say the boost is weaker than advertised.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Northern Ontario
-
Family sues OPP, others, for more than $2M after woman dies in Sudbury, Ont., jail
The family of a woman who died by suicide in November 2020 while incarcerated at the Sudbury Jail is suing police and other officials for more than $2 million.
-
Hwy. 17 closed between Wawa, White River
Ontario Provincial Police said early Wednesday evening that Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and White River.
-
Northern Ont. police find driver unconscious at the wheel, motor running
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a different call March 17 discovered a driver slumped over the wheel in a running parked car on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon.
Winnipeg
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
-
Police release picture of suspect in assault case
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in trying to identify a suspect in an assault case.
-
Winnipeg still waiting for opening date for Zellers
Fans of Zellers looking to shop locally at the revamped store in Winnipeg will have to keep waiting.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Sask. finance minister cautions against using surplus to fund overburdened health system
Saskatchewan’s healthcare spending will rise to record levels in the 2023-24 provincial budget but, after adjusting for inflation, critics say the boost is weaker than advertised.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.