Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1

The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.

Hunter Wallace, Nathan Free, Jordan Hughsman and Parker Lalonde scored for the Bandits, while Savek Brar answered for the Eagles.

Johnny Hicks stopped 15 of 16 shots for Brooks to claim the victory.

Brooks swept the best of three series with wins Friday and Saturday night.

“I’ve been here three years and been a part of a lot of champions,” said Wallace, who was named the most valuable player.

“This group’s no different. We had a great group of guys, and we were dedicated up until the end, and we were able to come out on top.

“It’s great.”

A season unlike any other

It was a hockey season unlike any other for the Bandits, who started the season as the defending AJHL and Centennial Cup champions, only to switch leagues to the BCHL early in 2024 along with four other Alberta teams from Oktoks, Blackfalds, Spruce Grove and Sherwood Park.

“This year’s definitely been a little different,” Wallace added. “Switching leagues, playing five teams for about two months, so to come out on top with this group of guys is great.”