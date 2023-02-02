Buick carjacked from northeast Calgary dealership following test drive

Calgary police are investigating after a carjacking at a northeast dealership on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed that around 3:50 p.m., a man carjacked a 2011 beige Buick Lucerne with a dealer plate attached after arriving back at the dealership following a completed test drive.

When the customer and salesperson returned to the dealership, the customer produced a knife. The salesperson got out of the vehicle and the customer took off with the car.

It was last seen heading north on 36th Street N.E.

The suspect produced a B.C. driver's licence before he went on the test drive. He's described as a white male.

Ground units and HAWCS are searching for the vehicle.

No one was hurt during the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.