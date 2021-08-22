CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Bulls beat the Edmonton Prospects to become Western Canadian Baseball League Champions for the first time since 2015.

The Bulls managed a landslide victory over the Prospects, winning 16-5 on Saturday night.

Lethbridge entered the post season ranked third in the league. The team beat the Sylvan Lake Gulls two games to none to get into the finals.

On Sunday, the team returned to Lethbridge to celebrate with family, friends and fans.

“We were really lucky to be able to do what we were able to do and play our best baseball when it mattered most and I couldn't be more proud of the guys in that locker room and it feels really good,” said Ty Penner, first baseman for the Bulls.

“It's hard to believe looking back on it now, but I'm just really happy."

This was also the first year as head coach for Chance Wheatley and his first championship win.

"It feels awesome, this is what you play for and to be able to get it done and sweep through the playoffs, it's fantastic,” said Wheatley.