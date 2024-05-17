CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bundle up, cuddle up or both, because it's going to be a chilly, rainy May long weekend

    Saturday morning and early afternoon are our best chance of sunshine for the long weekend.

    By about 1 p.m., the clouds will start to increase and the winds will start to pick up to 40 km/h.

    Then, by 4 p.m., we get into the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

    Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and the showers will likely start just after the noon hour.

    It will also be another gusty one.

    Showers are possible on Monday, too.

    Daytime highs for the long weekend will get a little cooler each day.

    Overnight lows will be pretty close to the freezing mark in Calgary.

    Enjoy the cuddle weather and happy May long weekend!

