A 52-year-old woman is dead after being injured early Thursday afternoon by the bus she had been driving in the parking lot of a popular attraction along Highway 93.

RCMP officials say the driver was outside her bus in the Columbia Icefield parking lot when a collision occurred involving several vehicles including the unmanned bus. The driver was struck by her bus and she suffered serious injuries.

A STARS Air Ambulance crew was deployed to the scene but the injured woman succumbed to her injuries at the crash site.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.