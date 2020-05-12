LETHBRIDGE -- Bike shops haven't put on the brakeswhen it comes to operating during the pandemic. Since bikes are a form of transportation, bike shops were given the OK by the province to remain open.

Dan Court, assistant manager of Bert and Mac’s Source for Sports, said there’s a big reason why bike repairs are an essential service.

“You have to remember that not everybody has a car and a bike could be one of those ways people get around ... and the only way they have to get around," he said.

Now that many people are working from home and schools are closed, more and more people are in the market to get back into biking, added Court.

“The number of bikes going out of the store each day is averaging about 30 bikes a day, so if you consider that one kid in a family getting a new bike... or maybe a husband is getting out on a bike for the first time in a while because his wife got a really nice bike and now he’s jealous and wants to go to," he said.

Court said although Bert and Macs is still conducting business, they’re only letting two customers in the store at a time.

Meanwhile, Adam Duell, co-owner of Ascent Cycle, said they’re asking customers to wait outside, having created green squares outlined with tape.

Duell said since they have a smaller store it would be hard to keep social distancing protocols in place if they let people come inside. Instead, he said they select a few bikes based on what the customer is looking for and bring them outside.

“It’s actually been kind of fun doing everything outside cause they get to see the bike in all of its glory under the sunshine instead of under our lights in the shop," he said.

"So they look a lot better outside.”

Duell said the bikes are sanitized before and after they’re presented, adding biking is a great way to get fresh air and stay healthy while also practicing social distancing.

“With gyms being closed currently and … parks and stuff like that being closed, it's just a good way to get some exercise and keep the kids sane," he said.

Duell shared his number one tip for all cyclists new or experienced.

“Get a helmet, you look cooler with one on," he said.