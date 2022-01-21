Cake Boss' cake vending machines available in Calgary

Straight from a hit reality show to your taste buds, a new way to pick up a piece of cake has arrived in Calgary.

Slices from Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey – the setting of TLC's Cake Boss – are offering instant sweet-tooth satisfaction from vending machines at four locations in Calgary.

The delicious dispensaries offer a variety of cake flavours from chocolate, carrot, red velvet and rainbow, at roughly $10 per slice.

CF Chinook Centre's express bakery saw several customers on Friday and everyone appeared to be pleased with their purchase.

"That was pretty cool. I like how it just mechanically just gave me cake," said Sophie Garcia.

The novelty of the experience is key, if not preferred, said another customer.

"I hate to say it but it's kind of nice not to have to worry about human interaction in this day and age," said Lisa Garci.

Korey Oleksow was drawn in by the cake design and sprinkles.

"It looks delicious it looks fabulous and wonderful so I mean how much more expression can you get in a single slice of cake?" He said.

Carlo's Bake Shop and brand is led by Buddy Valastro, the same man who appears on the reality show that has been on air since 2009.

The cakes are baked in Hoboken and then shipped out to distributors.

The company has expanded with two dozen automatic bake shop locations in Canada. Calgary's other locations include The Core, Southcentre Mall and CrossIron Mills.

More locations may be added.