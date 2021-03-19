CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter in 2017.

Justice Blair Nixon found Justin Bennett, 27, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Ivy Wick.

In September 2017, emergency crews were called to the home where the little girl and her mother lived in the northeast community of Rundle, and found the three-year-old in medical distress.

During trial, the court heard that Bennett had been playing a video game and the little girl began to scream and cry while her mother was in the shower.

Prosecutors say that's when Bennett attacked Ivy. He told first responders the girl had fallen.

Ivy died a week later in hospital and an autopsy confirmed her death was the result of blunt force trauma.

Charges were laid against Bennett nearly a year after Wick's death.

The court heard that Bennett confessed to the murder in a 'Mr. Big' operation, where undercover officers tried to recruit Bennett to a fictitious crime ring with power to clear his name, on condition he share the truth about what happened.

Bennett's lawyers say he confessed out of desperation to remain in the organized crime group as he was broke and had been out of work for a long time.

The lawyers also said the confession was flawed.

A date for sentencing has not been confirmed.