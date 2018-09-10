A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl who was the daughter to a woman he is in a relationship with.

Emergency crews transported an unresponsive Ivy Wick from her family's home in the 5300 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E., in the community of Pineridge, on the morning of September 27, 2017 after the preschool-aged girl was found in medical distress. Wick succumbed to her injuries in hospital on October 5, 2017.

An assessment of the girl conducted prior to her death indicated her injuries were unlikely to have been the result of a fall.

A Calgary Police Service investigation into the young girl's death resulted in the arrest of Justin Paul Bennett, the boyfriend of Wick's mother., on Friday, September 7. Police confirm that Bennett is not Wick's biological father.

Bennett has been charged with second-degree murder and made his first court appearance on Monday.

According to CPS officials, investigators are not seeking any other suspects in connection with Wick's death.

**Correction: The original version of this story indicated Bennett was 26 years old. The accused is 25 years old**