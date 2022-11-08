Calgarian Suzette Mayr wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize for 'The Sleeping Car Porter'

Suzette Mayr accepts her award as the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston) Suzette Mayr accepts her award as the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina