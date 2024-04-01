Calgarians can now pre-order rain barrels to help conserve water

Starting Monday, Calgarians will be able to pre-order a rain barrel, which will be a huge help if water restrictions come into effect later this year.

Green Calgary, is providing the barrels for $78 plus GST and delivery is available anywhere in Calgary.

Anyone else interested in the equipment will need to pick them up at one of the following locations on the dates listed:

April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IKEA Calgary (8000 11 St. S.E.);

May 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calgary Co-Op Dalhousie (5505 Shaganappi Tr. N.W.);

May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calgary Horticultural Society (2725 33 Ave. S.W.);

May 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calgary Co-Op Deer Valley (1221 Canyon Meadows Dr. S.E.);

June 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Genesis Centre (7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E.);

June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calgary Co-Op West Springs (917 85 St. S.W.);

June 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Inglewood Community Garden (2297 17 St. S.E.); and

June 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Natural Foods Chinook (202 61 Ave. S.W.).

"Rain barrels help conserve water by capturing rainwater that would otherwise be lost to runoff," officials said in a news release.

"By using collected rainwater to water your yard or garden, you're doing your part to help use water wisely, which is especially crucial when we’re experiencing drought conditions."

While many garden centres offer a variety of different types of rain barrels, Green Calgary's rain barrels can also be purchased at Golden Acres.

"Remember, every drop counts when it comes to water conservation. By incorporating a rain barrel into your outdoor routine, you're not only benefiting your yard but also contributing to a greener, more sustainable Calgary."

Green Calgary is a local charity that works to help Calgarians recognize their individual impact on the environment and climate.

More details about the organization can be found online.