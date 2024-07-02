Calgarians can now use water 'as they regularly would' indoors

Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin using water inside their homes as they normally would.

"I am incredibly pleased to share indoor water use can now return to regular, back to normal, and we look forward to slowly restoring outdoor use," Jyoti Gondek said on Tuesday,

Though indoor water usage has been fully restored, Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions remain in place, including a fire ban.

"Today is a very big day," Gondek said. "I am pleased to let you know we are one giant step closer to restoring full water usage to all of you."

Gondek says it’s expected city officials will be able to lift Calgary’s local state of emergency later this week, if all continues to go well.

"The lifting of indoor water conservation efforts doesn't mean everyone should take a shower, flush all the toilets, do all their laundry and wash their vehicles all at the same time," cautioned Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Sue Henry.

"Help us return to normal by running laundry and dishwashers a bit at a time, as full loads, so we don't overwork the system. Let's ease back into this together."

In addition to returning to normal water usage inside homes, Calgary businesses can now return to normal usage.

Henry said Tuesday that showers at City of Calgary facilities have reopened, arenas will reopen at 4 p.m., the majority of indoor pools will open on Wednesday and swimming lessons will return then as well.

Infrastructure services general manager Michael Thompson acknowledged the milestone is an exciting one for Calgarians who have been practicing water conservation in their homes and at their businesses.

"The Bearspaw South feeder main is now back in service for the first time since June 5," he said.

"It is operating at 50 per cent capacity as we continue to stabilize the system, and we need to reduce the demand we have placed on the Glenmore water treatment plant over the last month.

"We need Calgarians' support to avoid providing too much strain on the system."

The mayor took a moment at Tuesday's morning update to thank residents for their help during the water crisis.

"I am in awe of the work that all of you did for the last 26 days," Gondek said.

"For almost an entire month, you have gone above and beyond to keep our water usage low, and you ensured that we had safe drinking water during this crisis, and that our firefighters, doctors and nurses were never without the water they needed to do their jobs, and I cannot thank you enough for every action you have taken."

Alberta's Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver also thanked Calgarians for their efforts to conserve water.

"Your resilience and understanding have been indispensable," he said.

Though he warned Calgarians aren't "completely out of the woods yet," he said times like these "truly remind us what community is all about."

Calgarians are reminded that while turbidity has improved and will continue to improve, water may still be cloudy.

Despite this, officials say water is "meeting and exceeding" the city's water quality standards.