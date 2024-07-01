Calgarians come together for Canada Day

Several events were happening in and around Calgary to get people into the spirt of Canada Day.

At 10 a.m., a Canada Day parade was held in Airdrie which Premier Danelle Smith attended.

The City of Calgary held events at the Confluence Historic Site and Parkland which got underway in the morning. Here is a full list of City of Calgary events for Canada Day: https://www.calgary.ca/events/canada-day.html

“We’ve got an exciting day today that is going to run three sites from the City of Calgary’s end,” said Ben Brackett team lead for festival and event planning, arts and culture, City of Calgary.

On St. Patrick Island, people were brought together to enjoy food trucks and spaces for “families to come together and celebrate Canada Day.”

At the Confluence Historic Site and Parkland there was programming, along with a pow wow and a main stage.

“A celebration like this is inherently a culture experience and we want people to check out all the diversity our city and our country has to offer.”

The fireworks begin at 11 p.m.

Blood drive

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association held a blood drive at the Baitun Nur Mosque in partnership with Canadian Blood Services.

“Today is our semi-annual blood drive. We do this twice a year and we have been doing this for the past ten years,” said Ejaz Arshad, regional president for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

“It’s a celebration of our country and what better way to give back to our country then to donate blood to those in need in our community.”

Jamil Hkad was one of the people participating in the blood drive.

“It’s the perfect day to go with the values of Canada, to help, be nice and be a good citizen,” said Hkan.

The youth organization was hoping to collect 100 units of blood.

Canada Day citizenship ceremony

Some people are celebrating Canada Day by being granted Canadian citizenship. The Calgary Public Library held a ceremony for 51 individuals.

Princess Jaycee Lazaro and her mother Clecilou Lazaro were part of four family members granted Canadian citizenship.

“Once in a lifetime too so it was very overwhelming,” said Lazaro.

“I am so excited,” said Clecilou Lazaro “Thank you Canada and happy Canada Day.”

The new citizens are from a total of 10 countries.