Calgarians embrace sunshine on Easter Sunday

A gorgeous, sunny, spring day in Calgary had families and friends flocking to nearby fields, pathways and patios at bars.

The temperature held steady throughout the afternoon at 16 degrees Celsius the warmest day of the year so far.

Ben Carriere was in town visiting from Whistler, BC to see family and friends in the southeast.

His family and friends teamed up for a game of baseball in a big field, with much of the snow now melted.

“It’s really fun,” said Carriere.

“It's definitely less snow than Whistler but Whistler its melting fast. “

The Sharp brothers, Samuel and Joshua, were also in on baseball game being played on the makeshift diamond.

They say they have been looking forward to warmer weather to get back outside.

“It's still kind of moist from the snow melting,” said Samuel.

“But it's still fun.”

Joshua says spending Easter weekend with family and friends is what is important.

“We don't play much. We're just kind of playing it for fun with friends,” he said.

17th Ave S.W. was also quite busy with Calgarians out for a walk, soaking up the rays.

A family enjoys spring weather in Calgary Sunday

Patios at Trolley 5 Restaurant and Brewery and Porch were busy, as patrons wore sunglasses and T-shirts soaking up some of the warmest patio weather this year.

Temperatures are expected to drop this week, before retuning close to 20 degrees by the time next weekend starts.