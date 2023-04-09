Calgarians embrace sunshine on Easter Sunday

Patrons enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon along 17th Avenue in downtown Calgary Patrons enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon along 17th Avenue in downtown Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina