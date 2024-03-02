Calgarians gather at city hall to celebrate final day of Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
The colder weather and snow moved the final day celebration for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games inside Calgary City Hall where there was a steady stream of activity to celebrate the games.
The Games Organizing Committee hosted the public come-and-go event for Calgarians to show their support for the more than 800 Special Olympics athletes competing at the Games.
Everyone was encouraged to wear red and white clothing and celebrate the power of the Special Olympics movement.
The free event included a pancake breakfast, fun prize giveaways, DJ music, and photo booths while cheering on the games’ medallists as they take the podium for an awards presentation.
The private closing ceremony presented by the Calgary Flames Foundation is at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the Big Four Roadhouse on Stampede Park.
The short 45-minute celebration of the athletes is for invited guests only.
The action-packed closing ceremony is designed to celebrate inspirational moments, athletic achievement and a successful mission of leveraging sport as a catalyst for transformative change for a more inclusive Calgary, Alberta and Canada before passing the Special Olympics torch on to the next summer host city, Medicine Hat.
The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games began on February 27 and saw numerous sports taking place at seven venues throughout the city.
More than 4,000 visitors came to Calgary for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
