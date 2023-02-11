Calgarians go 'horns on' for former Albertan fighting terminal cancer

West Hillhurst residents pose for photo in support of their friend Corry James, who is fighting cancer. (Photo credit: Sarah Edgar Kelly) West Hillhurst residents pose for photo in support of their friend Corry James, who is fighting cancer. (Photo credit: Sarah Edgar Kelly)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina