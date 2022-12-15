Calgarians help charity replace stolen vehicle

The Community Kitchen Project's new five ton truck is adorned with many of the sponsors who helped fund the entire cost of the vehicle The Community Kitchen Project's new five ton truck is adorned with many of the sponsors who helped fund the entire cost of the vehicle

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina