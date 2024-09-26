Calgarians invited to Art Bus launch in October

Original pieces of artwork will adorn the outside of seven Calgary Transit buses for 12 weeks, as part of the Art Bus exhibition.

"We are delighted to bring colour, whimsy, joy and beauty to pedestrians, bus riders and drivers throughout our city," said Calgary Arts Development president and CEO Patti Pon.

In fact, this was one theme the artists drew inspiration from, the others were share stories of your community, public transit as social space, and honour Indigenous stories and perspectives.

The last one resonating most for one of the artists, Phoebe Riel, a Kwakwaka'wakw artist based in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) and a member of the 'Na̲mg̲is First Nation.

"This theme is essential for decolonization and reconciliation, ensuring that Indigenous voices are heard and perspectives shared authentically," said Riel.

"Through my artwork, I aim to inspire dialogue, understanding, and change by lifting Indigenous culture in contemporary contexts."

Other artists include Lyndon Navalta, Katie Green, Michelle Ku, Natalia Ionescu, Paityn Savoie / WÂPOSHPYII and Rawry & Pohly, who will also have some of their pre-existing artwork showcased on the inside of the buses.

Calgarians are invited to celebrate the official launch of Art Bus on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Stephen Avenue between Macleod Trail and First Street S.E., adjacent to Arts Commons.

"This project is particularly meaningful to me as it allows for an ongoing and dynamic exchange between art, culture and community," said Riel.