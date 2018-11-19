Calgarians will have access to three new Max rapid transit bus lines on Monday and the city says the initiative is the largest addition to Calgary’s rapid transit network to date.

Service on the MAX Orange, MAX Purple and MAX Teal lines is expected to serve as many as 320,000 riders in 53 communities across the city.

“The opening of the MAX lines really gave us a chance to rethink pretty much all our bus routes in the city in terms of how do we develop this model of getting people to work and getting people to school, rather than getting them to a hub like downtown or an LRT Station,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

MAX Teal runs from Westbrook LRT Station all the way to the future Green Line CTrain station at Douglas Glen and links to destinations like Mount Royal University and Rockyview Hospital.

“This route, now that it’s attached to the CTrain, It’s a lot more efficient for me than taking a bus, train, train and bus to get to Quarry Park,” said transit rider Denise Logan.

MAX Orange connects Brentwood Station, in the city’s northwest, to Saddletown Station, in the southeast, and links to Foothills Medical Centre, the University of Calgary, SAIT, Peter Lougheed Centre and the Genesis Centre.

MAX Purple serves destinations in Forest Lawn, Inglewood, International Avenue and the downtown.

During peak times, service on the new lines will be every 12 – 18 minutes and dedicated bus only lanes will bypass traffic to help speed up service.

MAX stations will also feature larger platforms, heated shelters, improved lighting and signage.

The total investment in the MAX rapid transit network is $304 million; the province put in $116.2 million for the first three lines and will kick in an additional $43.7 million to fund a fourth MAX route in the future.

The rest of the funds came from Alberta’s Municipal Sustainability initiative grant and the federal government.

The fourth MAX route in the city’s southwest is currently under construction and is expected to open for service in 2019.

