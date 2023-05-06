Calgarians support local businesses, enjoy high tea to honour coronation of King Charles III

The British Royal Family crowned a new leader for the first time in nearly 70 years Saturday as Calgarians attended local events to celebrate the historic occasion with family members and friends.

The Little Taste of Home British and Irish Shop at New Horizon Mall held a special event with sandwiches and tea for customers looking to honour the big day.

Owner, Mary Breslin says the boost to her business is welcome, but the community spirit brings her staff so much joy.

"It's been so great because today is all about meeting people and bringing people out just to have tea and sandwiches and biscuits just like you would in the UK. It's all part of the fun," she said.

"We have King Charles plates, mugs, tea towels and we also have Queen Elizabeth items, most of which have sold out already so it’s a lot of things that people are coming in for."

Owner, Mary Breslin says the boost to her business is welcome, but the community spirit brings her staff so much joy.

Andree Ewing is originally from England and visited the shop with her sister on Saturday. She says the coronation is bringing back many memories of growing up across the pond.

"I haven't seen anything like this before celebrating something royal in Calgary so it's really neat to see and I'm so very proud.”

The Little Taste of Home British and Irish Shop at New Horizon Mall held a special event with sandwiches and tea for customers looking to honour the big day.

Heritage Park also held a high tea celebration Saturday morning and the extra caffeine was essential for those who woke up at 2 a.m. to watch the coronation of King Charles III live on television.

"I tried to get up as early as I could to catch up on the pre-recording that I had done. I wanted to see the whole thing from the start to the end," said Marcie Jensen.

"I think it's really nice that we honour the things that happened in the Commonwealth and it's a good opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate our country too."

The event began with the traditional singing of ‘God Save the King,’ but getting to the new lyrics is still taking some adjusting.

Look at what we found just in time for Coronation Day!

The newly crowned King Charles actually visited Heritage Park back in 1977 during a visit in celebration of the late Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Let us know if you remember his 1977 visit!#heritageparkyyc #coronationday2023 #yyc pic.twitter.com/DCEBN6nA9m — Heritage Park (@HeritageParkYYC) May 6, 2023

Bill Rennie was just six weeks old when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned and says the monarchy has always been an important part of Canada’s history.

"I am not necessarily a monarchist, but I believe in the whole idea of a constitutional monarchy within our case, the Governor General being the head of state," he said.

"I think King Charles III's reign will be quite different, I think less ceremonial. But to me, the whole concept of constitutional monarchy is important and this is the start of a new one."

Meanwhile others attending high tea like Devan Myer called it a ‘bittersweet’ day to reflect on the historic transition of power.

"We’re going to have to get used to singing "God Save the King" because it's going to be the next two generations of all kings so it's definitely a big change," said Myer.

"I think everybody was kind of waiting for it, but at the same time, dreading it because you know, they didn't want to let go of the Queen."