Calgarians to have their say on new multisport fieldhouse project on Monday
The much-anticipated multisport fieldhouse project, expected to cost in excess of $300 million, will see Calgarians address the multisport fieldhouse committee on Monday.
City staff is recommending the amenity mix in the refinement study be approved and then direct administration to proceed with a design and report to the committee about the completion of key milestones moving forward.
Ward 7 councillor Terry Wong said the city is falling behind when it comes to offering indoor facilities for all levels of sport.
“You take a look at Edmonton for example, they've got two, coming up three fieldhouses,” he said.
“Red Deer just got one. Calgary doesn't have it and we take a look at the number of sporting groups in the city here, whether it be adults or youth, we need a venue like that.”
Wong said he's hopeful the public are on board with helping propel the project across the finish line.
“I think what we're hoping to hear from the public is generally what the fieldhouse means to them,” said Wong.
“Both in terms of what we're proposing in design and secondly, what it feels like to have a fieldhouse supporting the sports community in Calgary.”
THE BACKSTORY
A plan proposed in 2019 looked at redeveloping and revamping the entire area near Foothills Athletic Park including Father David Bauer Arena and McMahon Stadium, but that was shut down.
When initially pitched four years ago, the cost for a fieldhouse was estimated to be $285 million.
Tourism Calgary has also said a new fieldhouse could bring in about $20 million annually to the city when various events are held.
The preliminary cost of the project now sits at $380 million, according to the report.
City staff said the project responds to current and future sport needs, by addressing an existing need for indoor practice and play space in the city.
The final proposed amenity mix includes:
- A 200 metre hydraulic track with a separate 130 metre 10 lane sprint track (100 metre sprint, 110 metre hurdle and runoff).
- Gymnasia with a feature court, six regular courts and two multi-activity courts.
- 72 x 160 metre indoor artificial turf field.
- Supporting infrastructure (change rooms, team rooms, seating.)
- Ancillary spaces (commercial lease space, fitness area, food services, childminding/daycare space)
The city has earmarked $109 million towards the capital cost for this project.
Staff say additional contributions from funding partners are required to advance this project, with it expected the province and Ottawa will help fund the majority of the other two-thirds of the project.
City administration says there is a risk the project will be unable to move past design without funding contributions from partners, resulting in the current gap in indoor practice and play space remaining unaddressed
“The city is currently investigating the feasibility of an Alberta bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games,” read the report.
“While the fieldhouse is not contingent on a successful bid, proposed amenities could align with hosting requirements for the Games. There is a risk Calgarians may perceive development of the fieldhouse as being dependent on a successful Commonwealth Games bid. Administration is actively working on messaging to ensure this is clearly understood.”
Wong is hopeful the project’s next steps are around the corner.
“We got to get out there and start procuring design developers to make this thing happen,” said Wong.
“Getting design developers in place, hopefully by again, in a few months time, will actually have the design finalized, the cost finalized, but also at the same time having other levels of government supporting the program.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Calgary Track and Field are hopeful this project can get the wheels in motion to hosting major events.
This weekend, its grassroots provincial championships competition was held at Rotary Challenger Park.
Dale Schoenthaler works with the program but is also a board member with the Calgary Multisport Fieldhouse Society.
“It's time to get with it and get it done,” he said.
“We're just trying to prove that, this is now much much needed and to continue forward, going forward.”
Schoenthaler says he’s hopeful by the time the design is done, we could see the use for the facility in a few years time.
“After 15 years of getting this kind of back up and going, getting the field house, and wanting it to happen, I'm hoping that we get it to actually go forward,” he said.
“And (that) we're able to get it in their timeline by 2026 of maybe being inside it, and that would be fabulous.”
The committee meets at 1 p.m. Monday at city hall.
