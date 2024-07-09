Calgarians trade teddy bears for pics with Chris Jericho at Owen Hart Foundation event

CALGARY
    The OHF/AEW Kensington BBQ Block Party featured legendary Canadian wrestler Chris Jericho, posing for pictures with anybody who had a stuffed teddy bear to hand off. The OHF/AEW Kensington BBQ Block Party featured legendary Canadian wrestler Chris Jericho, posing for pictures with anybody who had a stuffed teddy bear to hand off.
    The Owen Hart Foundation and All Elite Wrestling tagged up in the Calgary community of Kensington on Tuesday night to help kids in need.

    Jericho pointed out that for some, a teddy bear is maybe a simple thing – you get it, say thanks and stick it in a corner somewhere.

    But for others, he said, it could be something very, very important.

    "It can become a No. 1 companion for a kid," Jericho said.

    "I used to have a stuffed giraffe that was my companion."

    The Owen Hart Foundation "was established in 2000 in memory of celebrated Canadian wrestler Owen Hart to help provide opportunities for hard-working people who have limited resources but unlimited potential."

    For Jericho, being there on Tuesday to help was a "full-circle moment."

    Jericho, originally from Winnipeg, lived and trained in Calgary with the Harts.

    "Owen was a great guy, as we know, but also to me personally, he was a very big influence as a wrestler and one of the reasons I got into wrestling in the first place," he said.

    As the evening progressed, the pile of teddy bears grew bigger and bigger.

    "Calgary's a really great community – (Calgarians) always come out," said Martha Hart, Owen Hart's widow and founder and director of the OHF.

