Calgary-Acadia

Acadia has Macleod Trail as part of the west boundary and Bow River much of the eastern boundary with the north all industry.

It also has a big IT sector, co-ops, plazas, box stores and malls all down the west border.

South of Glenmore Trail, housing begins with Kingsland, Haysboro and Southwood north-south in the west, Fairview, Acadia and Willow Park, central, and industry then Maple Ridge in the east; all south to Anderson Road.

There is an area in the west south of Anderson with Canyon Meadows and some of Fish Creek Provincial Park that splits southwest and central Calgary.

A fifth of the riding is low-income in the north but wealth in Canyon Meadows and upper income in the rest of the west makes it overall above average. Parks run along big throughways.

33,576 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Tyler Shandro, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 67.5%

ELECTION HISTORY

The area had the old Calgary South and bits of East and Victoria Park until 1971 when Egmont was formed.

South had Arthur J. Dixon of Social Credit from 1967-1971. Merv Leitch (PC) was the MLA in Egmont from 1971-1982. David Carter held Egmont from 1982-1993 for the Tories.

Denis Herard (PC) was first elected in 1993, then won in 2001 and 2004 with big margins. Jonathan Denis was the PC winner in 2008 and 2012, but as Justice Minister, losing in a three-way race in 2015 to Brandy Payne (NDP). Payne told Calgary Herald April 1, 2018 she would not run and UCP’s Tyler Shandro won.