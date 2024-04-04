Calgary actor Norma Lewis gives shape to sculptor Selma Burke in world premiere presentation
Norma Lewis had one superstition as she prepared to play Selma Burke, a 20th century artist whose sculpture of Franklin Delano Roosevelt inspired the image on the American dime.
“My only superstition is get those lines memorized,” said Lewis, who grew up in Calgary and Edson, Alta, in a Thursday interview with CTV’s Ian White.
“As soon as I could. I knew it was going to be a very demanding show physically," she said. "Animating it with my body, and the staging – because of the nature of having actors as sculptures onstage – I knew it was going to be challenging, so the first thing I did was just get those lines in my head to make sure that that was in the background and so I didn’t have to worry about that during rehearsal time.”
While a variety of actors play living sculptures in the drama, Lewis plays the sculptor, an African-American woman whose life spanned most of the 20th century, a time when it was hard enough to be African-American and a woman – let alone an artist.
But Lewis found it was easy enough to relate to the challenges Selma Burke endured with an open heart and a willingness to have hope.
“I mean, this is Cowtown," Lewis said. "There’s not a large Black population in here – well, at least back when I was born and so it was interesting to see how, despite the surrounding atmosphere, she was still able to do what she loved.
"It didn’t matter that she was Black," she added, "it didn’t matter the colour of her skin, and I was like, yeah -- that really resonates with me and my journey as an artist as well.
“I pursued it despite few Black artists being in the Calgary scene and I just didn’t care what it looked like around me. I wanted to be here.”
Christopher Hunt, Norma Lewis in world premiere presentation of Selma Burke. Photo: Trudie Lee.
As far as inhabiting the soul of an artist, Lewis points out that there is something uniquely physical and externalized about someone who creates sculpture.
“It's a full body art,” she says. “So it's not that difficult, actually, to bring that sculptor to the outside. It’s the articulation of fingers.
"It starts to appear even in the face as you're doing it," she adds. "Some of the things that I did for Selma on stage is pulling in her lip and stuff, because it's like you're really concentrating. And then my legs…I can even feel the muscles in my legs growing as I've been doing this show.
"It really is an external thing for me as an actor.”
ORIGIN STORY
And how did a pair of Calgary playwrights fall in love with the story of an American sculptor who was born in 1900 and lived to 95?
“Caroline had an idea to write a play about an artist and was really taken with Selma Burke,” said Maria Crooks. “We started doing the research on her life and that’s when we learned what an interesting character she was."
But what makes a life story a stage story?
“The drama of her life, her talent, her humble beginnings, being involved with the Harlem Renaissance, which was a very important flourishing of Black culture in the U.S. during the 20s and 30s," Crooks said.
“Witnessing and often documenting through her work, the remarkable events of the 20th century," she added, "from lynchings, the Holocaust, the turbulence of the 60s in particular the movement to gain civil rights for Black people -- the arc of her life from the dawn of the century in 1900 to 1995.
“These and many other aspects about her, made her life story compelling to dramatize,” she added.
For San Diego-based director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, the connection to Burke’s life and times sprang from her own childhood.
“I grew up in Atlanta, and in 1981, the Atlanta child murders were happening,” Turner Sonnenberg said. “My aunt would take us to the library because we all had to stay in groups. I think I was 11.
“She would check out books of poetry,” she added. “So that's when I found out about the Harlem Renaissance and the Harlem Renaissance writers. I don't know visual artists as well as I know someone like Claude McKay, whom Selma was married to, because I love poetry.
“But it's because of this play that I know more about Selma Burke,” she added. “I had heard her name, but I didn't really know much of her life story, so it's been thrilling for me to get to know her in this way.”
For Calgary playwright Caroline Russell King, there was an earlier drama, High and Splendid Braveries, which explored the lives of the Famous Five, Nellie McLung and her Calgary colleagues who fought for women’s rights in the early 20th century.
That drama had a rave review run at Motel in Arts Commons in 2023 and helped Russell King tap into a rich vein of storytelling that hasn’t been explored in great depth by a popular culture dominated by dudes.
“I love writing about the stories of powerful unsung women,” Russell-King said.
“I learned that people make assumptions about a play before they see it,” she added. “With High and Splendid Braveries people thought it was a play about women’s suffrage when in fact it was about drug addiction,” she adds.
Calgary playwright Caroline Russell-King's drama High and Splendid Braveries tells the story of the Famous Five. Princess Poppy is played by Ginette Simonot Emily Murphy is played by Tara Marlena Laberge. Photo: Benjamin Laird
“People think that the life of Selma Burke is reduced to the 'she didn’t get recognition for her work on the American dime'… that’s not a particularly interesting story.
"Our play doesn’t end with a period, it ends with a question mark," she adds. "It asks the question 'Who gets to make art and who gets to destroy it?'
Selma Burke is a co-production between Theatre Calgary and Alberta Theatre Projects. It opens Friday night at the Martha Cohen Theatre and runs through April 27.
All tickets to see Selma Burke are available for $39. Thursday night's final preview performance has tickets for $25 and pizza. It starts at 7:30 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: Early April storms strike
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Japanese people could all be called Sato by 2531, study warns. But they'd need to get married first
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
Pilot says brakes seemed less effective than usual before a United Airlines jet slid off a taxiway
The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
32-year-old man found dead in truck Tuesday was shot: EPS
Police say a man found dead in a truck early Tuesday morning in north Edmonton died of a gunshot wound.
Lethbridge
-
Canada, U.S to launch investigation into downstream pollution caused by B.C. coal mining
Canada and the United States will be reviewing the downstream impact of pollution caused by B.C. coal mining.
-
Southern Alberta farmers allocated 50% less water than normal for 2024: SMRID
While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.
-
Hurricanes go down in double overtime heartbreaker as they get swept out of WHL playoffs by Swift Current
The Lethbridge Hurricanes have once again been bounced out of the WHL playoffs, thanks to a heart-breaking 5-4 double overtime defeat Wednesday at the Enmax Centre.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month old baby on Thursday.
-
Vancouver city councillors propose motion to regulate mushroom dispensaries
Two Vancouver city councillors are tabling a motion to regulate medicinal mushroom stores in the city.
-
Survival clock ticks for trapped B.C. orca calf, as gear arrives for complex rescue
The timer has been set to save a young killer whale's life, say First Nations leaders and a federal Fisheries Department marine mammal expert.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
-
CFAX Santas Anonymous answers call for help to save Sooke school food programs
Educational assistant Shelley Crowley has been rolling out her breakfast cart at Journey Middle School in Sooke every school day for the past nine years.
-
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police stats show Fairhaven crime not rising, despite lingering fears
After weeks of breathless demands from neighbourhood residents who say a nearby homeless shelter is contributing to a crime wave, police released statistics from the two neighbourhoods at the centre of the controversy.
-
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged with murder in February shooting
After a month of investigation, police have charged two men for a fatal February shooting in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
'Recovery-based' care plan falling flat with addiction advocates in Sask.
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Tim McLeod is in Calgary this week for the eighth annual Recovery Capitol Conference of Canada.
-
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left behind
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
Toronto
-
Collision in Mississauga leaves man dead, another in critical condition
A man has died, and another is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
-
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
Montreal
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
85,000 customers still without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
a total of 85,000 customers remain without power across Quebec after snow blanketed the province Thursday.
-
Man, 71, struck by commuter train in Montreal West
A 71-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commuter train in Montreal West on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Iconic N.B. covered bridge will be blocked to traffic during total solar eclipse
Traffic will be blocked from crossing the world’s longest covered bridge in New Brunswick on Monday afternoon as a total solar eclipse passes overhead.
-
Patients left scrambling after Quispamsis, N.B., orthodontist abruptly closes practice
Dr. John Sherrard Orthodontist in Quispamsis, N.B., announced through its website it was closing its shop for good with no warning to patients or reason given.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
-
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
-
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
Ottawa
-
Spring snowstorm brings 15 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 15 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
-
After 25 years, Sudbury’s Dog House serves final round of beer and wings
After almost 25 years of serving wings and beer across the street from Sudbury Arena, the Dog House has closed its doors for good.
Barrie
-
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
-
Simcoe County District School Board joins lawsuit against Meta, TikTok and Snapchat
Simcoe County District School Board has become the latest Ontario school board to join the complainants in the lawsuit against TikTok, Meta and Snapchat.
-
OPP officer convicted of assault dodges jail time with suspended sentence
Constable Bailey Nicholls of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was handed a suspended sentence after being convicted of assaulting an Orillia woman during an arrest more than four years ago - a sentence that will likely save her job in law enforcement.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother quits job to drive son to autism program
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
-
$250 parking spot? Kitchener tenants battle landlord over parking price pressure
An ongoing battle between a landlord and tenants in Kitchener has sunk to a new low – a price hike for underground parking.
-
Handgun report prompts large police presence in downtown Guelph
Police ordered a Guelph man to get on the ground at gunpoint on Thursday morning, believing he may be armed with a weapon.
London
-
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
-
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 23 year old.
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
Windsor
-
'I didn’t expect my religion teacher to have that conversation with me': Complainant testifies against former Windsor teacher
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is on trial for eight sex offences – against two complainants - for allegations ranging from 2015 to 2019.
-
65,000 native trees to be planted in Windsor-Essex region soon
Upwards of 65,000 native trees are expected to be planted in Windsor-Essex this year by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) with the spring planting season about to get underway.
-
Suspect identified in alleged St. Clair College campus sexual assault
Windsor police say a suspect they were seeking has been identified.