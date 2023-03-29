Calgary and Lethbridge to go prehistoric with return of Jurassic Quest

A dinosaur event of epic proportions is coming to Calgary and Lethbridge next month.

Jurassic Quest, which is touted as North America's largest and "most realistic" dinosaur exhibit, is returning for another Canadian tour this year.

The event features a whole herd of animatronic dinosaurs – from fearsome predators down to cute baby dinos – as well as storytimes, show and tells, fossil lessons and much more.

"Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun," officials said in a release.

"This evolution, Jurassic Quest includes an expanded Excavation Station and more Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables. Even our animatronic herd has expanded to include fan favorites, the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus."

Guests can also experience a self-guided scavenger hunt as well as an expanded video tour that the company says is already receiving "roaring good reviews."

All of Jurassic Quest's animatronic dinosaurs are "painstakingly replicated" with the assistance of leading paleontologists, staff say.

"From coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved," it said.

The show is scheduled to run at Lethbridge's Exhibition Park from April 14 to 16 and Calgary's BMO Centre from April 21 to 23.

Tickets are available online and visitors are reminded there are activities and rides that require additional activity tickets, so Kids Unlimited Tickets are also available.

Entry is free for children under two years old.