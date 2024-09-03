Calgary announces new water use target amid urgent repairs

The amount of water that can be safely used by Calgarians amid ongoing repair work to the Bearspaw feeder main has been increased.

Speaking at a Tuesday news conference, Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services, said the city has found a way to improve water distribution across the city.

"We have a complex water network with over 5,000 kilometres of pipe, and many underground storage reservoirs or underground tanks where we store treated drinking water prior to pumping it to homes and businesses," he explained.

Thompson says crews have been able to reconfigure existing pumps to reroute the flow of water, bumping up the amount that can be safely used.

"The team tried a new configuration to move water throughout the city and has been testing it for the last number of days," Thompson said.

"We have now finished testing this configuration, and the team is confident that it is a sustainable solution for the remainder of the repair work.”

The reconfiguration means Calgary can now sustainably use an extra 35 million litres every day.

It increases the water use target from 450 million litres a day to 485 million.

If Calgarians use more anywhere from 485 million to 500 million, it's a strain on the system, and more than 500 million a day is "simply not sustainable," Thompson said.

"Every day that we're over 500 million litres a day, we reduce our capacity for storage in our underground tanks and we put the system at more risk."

On Monday, Calgary used 505 million litres of water, up from 473 million the day before.

"We are unable to consistently replenish the underground surge tanks at this rate," Thompson warned.

"It has been one week since we took the Bearspaw south feeder main out of service to complete urgent repairs. Over the past week, your actions have made a big difference in reducing our water use. Your efforts have brought our water usage down from 564 million litres per day on Aug. 24 to a low of 473 million on Sunday," he said, urging more action to be taken.

Officials shut down the Bearspaw south feeder main to fix 21 so-called "hot spots" – segments of pipe that need urgent repairs.

Construction on the feeder line is on schedule to be completed by Sept. 23.