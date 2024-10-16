Calgary bar's Halloween pop-up features creepy cocktails and décor

A Calgary bar is getting into the Halloween spirit by hosting a special Nightmare before Christmas pop-up.

Ricardo's Hideaway, a rum bar tucked away just off 17 Avenue S.W., will be decked in deathly décor and selling Halloween-themed cocktails for 10 days starting Friday, Oct. 25.

The pop-up will also feature live music, and culminates with a dance party on Saturday, Nov. 2.

"Everyone is invited to come down and show off their costumes and enjoy some killer cocktails with us," said spokesperson Sam Cook in a news release. "You’ll have so much fun, it’s scary!"

If you're interested in sipping on one of the specialty cocktails – like the Poison Apple Punch or the Smoking Cauldron – you can book a reservation.

The Halloween pop-up at Ricardo's Hideaway runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.

For more information you can visit the Ricard's Hideaway website.

The bar traditionally hosts a Sippin' Santa holiday pop-up before Christmas.