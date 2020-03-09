CALGARY -- The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) temporarily halted all trade Monday morning in response to stunning losses primarily in energy stock.

During Monday morning trade the following Calgary-based oil and gas companies saw significant drops in their trade value (prices as of 8 a.m. MT)

Cenovus Energy Inc. - down 47.59 per cent to $4.14 per share

Surge Energy Inc. – down 44.67 per cent to $0.42 per share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. – down 43.95 per cent to $0.88 per share

Vermilion Enegy Inc. – down 42.37 per cent to $5.97 per share

MEG Energy Corp – down 40.21 per cent to $1.13 per share

Keyera Corp – down 35.60 per cent to $19.21 per share

Canadian Natural Resources – down 33.91 per cent to $20.00 per share

Husky Energy Inc. - down 33.13 per cent to $3.37 per share

The tumbling prices are being attributed to the prospect of a potential oil price war as well as a reduction in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With files from BNN Bloomberg.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.