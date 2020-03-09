Calgary-based oil and gas companies experience massive drop in stock value
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 8:52AM MDT Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 9:06AM MDT
CALGARY -- The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) temporarily halted all trade Monday morning in response to stunning losses primarily in energy stock.
During Monday morning trade the following Calgary-based oil and gas companies saw significant drops in their trade value (prices as of 8 a.m. MT)
- Cenovus Energy Inc. - down 47.59 per cent to $4.14 per share
- Surge Energy Inc. – down 44.67 per cent to $0.42 per share
- Cardinal Energy Ltd. – down 43.95 per cent to $0.88 per share
- Vermilion Enegy Inc. – down 42.37 per cent to $5.97 per share
- MEG Energy Corp – down 40.21 per cent to $1.13 per share
- Keyera Corp – down 35.60 per cent to $19.21 per share
- Canadian Natural Resources – down 33.91 per cent to $20.00 per share
- Husky Energy Inc. - down 33.13 per cent to $3.37 per share
The tumbling prices are being attributed to the prospect of a potential oil price war as well as a reduction in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
With files from BNN Bloomberg.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
