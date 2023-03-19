Calgary bottle depot Vecova recognized by province on Global Recycling Day

It was Global Recycling Day Saturday and a local organization was recognized for its work diverting material from the landfill.

Vecova was the latest recipient of the Alberta Bottle Depot Association's Applaud a Depot program.

The organization helps divert over 800,000 kilograms of cans and bottles from Calgary's landfills each year.

Vecova was also recognized as a supportive and inclusive workforce.

"We were nominated by one of our consumers," said Vecova CEO David Snyder, "who basically comes specifically to our bottle depot because of the work that we do with people with disabilities who face barriers to employment.

"She nominated us and we were selected on behalf of the ABDA, so we're here just celebrating that, celebrating the people that work with us."

Global Recycling Day started in 2018 and is recognized around the world as a day to spread awareness about keeping items out of landfills.