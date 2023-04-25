Calgary-Bow
This is a middle- and upper-income riding in the west of the city of Calgary. Residents’ occupations are led by the professions and retail.
Bow has the area south of the river east to a southern bend, then the Montgomery neighbourhood north of the river. Communities south of the Bow include: upper-income Valley Ridge in the northwest corner, all middle-income Crestmont, Greenwood Village Mobile Home Park and the middle-income high-rise Greenwood and Green Briar, Bowness and south of Canada Olympic Park, Cougar Ridge, West Springs, West Spring Farms, Patterson and Prominence Point.
In lthe southeast on the river, upper-income Wildwood and Spruce Cliff. House prices are about 10 per cent above the provincial average and family income well above average.
- 37,462 electors according to February 2023 data
- Current MLA: Demetrios Nicolaides, UCP
- 2019 voter turnout: 67.9%
ELECTION HISTORY
The riding was part of the old Bowness until 1971. Bow was formed in 1971 and the MLA was Social Credit’s Roy Wilson from 1971-1975. Neil Webber (PC) held the seat from 1975-1989. Bonnie Laing was elected for the Tories from 1989-2001.
Alana DeLong (PC) was elected in 2001-2015 and retired with Byron Nelson the Tory candidate, losing a close one to Deborah Drever of the NDP. Drever lost to UCP’s Demetrios Nicolaides in 2019.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service being restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
Edmonton
-
Skinner to start Game 5 for Oilers despite Campbell's success in Game 4
Stuart Skinner will start in net for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.
-
Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River
Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on negotiations to build a new event centre on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
2 months after man found dead in Surrey, RCMP turn to public for help identifying him
In hopes of identifying a man who was found dead in Surrey, B.C., two months ago, Mounties are turning to the public for help.
-
Tourism gets $50 million boost from B.C. government
The provincial government has announced $50 million in funding for tourism infrastructure across the province, including $20 million for Science World in Vancouver.
-
Infertility Awareness Week: B.C. mom calls for better support for couples struggling to have a child
It’s National Infertility Awareness week, a medical condition that impacts one in six adults in Canada. However, in British Columbia there are very few resources for those struggling.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
'Park' paid Saturday parking, say downtown Halifax business owners
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
Vancouver Island
-
Capital Iron to reopen in Victoria
An iconic Greater Victoria business is set to reopen less than a year after it closed its doors. Capital Iron closed in December after operating in B.C.'s capital for 90 years.
-
Shawnigan Lake RCMP take over search for missing Saanich man after car found
The Shawinigan Lake RCMP are now leading the search for a missing Saanich man how was last seen more than a week ago.
-
Suspected impaired driver of semi-autonomous car caught with seat fully reclined on B.C. highway
Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol division are reminding those who drive autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles they are still responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles after an Alberta man was caught behind the wheel with his seat fully reclined and showing signs of impairment.
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
-
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service being restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Man killed mother, brother in eastern Ontario: police
A man who was arrested and charged with two murders in eastern Ontario last week is accused of killing his mother and brother, police said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata
Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
A resident says he was working inside a nearby building when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
Saskatoon
-
Evacuation ordered at Saskatoon city hall for suspicious package
Saskatoon city hall is currently being evacuated due to a suspicious package, police say.
-
La Loche high school to remain closed after teacher, student stabbed
Classes will remain cancelled for the remainder of the week following last week's reported stabbing at a La Loche, Sask. high school.
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
Northern Ontario
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg releases ideas for the future of Portage and Main
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
-
When is the Red River expected to peak?
The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk receives maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Keesha Bitternose's death
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
Regina police looking for missing mother and 3 month old son
Regina police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 26-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.