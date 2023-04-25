Calgary-Bow

This is a middle- and upper-income riding in the west of the city of Calgary. Residents’ occupations are led by the professions and retail.

Bow has the area south of the river east to a southern bend, then the Montgomery neighbourhood north of the river. Communities south of the Bow include: upper-income Valley Ridge in the northwest corner, all middle-income Crestmont, Greenwood Village Mobile Home Park and the middle-income high-rise Greenwood and Green Briar, Bowness and south of Canada Olympic Park, Cougar Ridge, West Springs, West Spring Farms, Patterson and Prominence Point.

In lthe southeast on the river, upper-income Wildwood and Spruce Cliff. House prices are about 10 per cent above the provincial average and family income well above average.

37,462 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Demetrios Nicolaides, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 67.9%

ELECTION HISTORY

The riding was part of the old Bowness until 1971. Bow was formed in 1971 and the MLA was Social Credit’s Roy Wilson from 1971-1975. Neil Webber (PC) held the seat from 1975-1989. Bonnie Laing was elected for the Tories from 1989-2001.

Alana DeLong (PC) was elected in 2001-2015 and retired with Byron Nelson the Tory candidate, losing a close one to Deborah Drever of the NDP. Drever lost to UCP’s Demetrios Nicolaides in 2019.