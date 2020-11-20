Advertisement
Calgary Canucks COVID case prompts AJHL to cancel games, shuffle schedule
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 2:37PM MST
The AJHL'S Calgary Canucks upcoming games have been cancelled after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19
CALGARY -- The Alberta Junior Hockey League has cancelled the Calgary Canucks upcoming games after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement of the Calgary Canucks case comes a day after the league confirmed a member of the Canmore Eagles had tested positive.
League officials say both teams have activated the required Alberta Health Services protocols.
The Canucks had announced on Thursday their decision to further restrict attendance at their games at the Ken Bracko Arena at Max Bell Centre from 100 fans to only billets, parents, media and scouts.