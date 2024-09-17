Calgary Canucks 'trust fall' video goes viral

A video of a Calgary Canucks 'trust fall' has gone viral.

The video, posted to the Calgary Canucks TikTok a week ago, features Canucks captain Bowden Singleton engaging in a trust fall with teammate Riley Bracko, but instead of catching him, he lets him fall.

"You can't trust everything in life, but you can trust us for an awesome game day experience," Singleton says.

The video was reposted by Barstool sports and others and has garnered thousands of views.

Billie Barrett is the teams' lead social media content creator.

She says she was pleasantly surprised that the video went viral.

"A lot of our videos do well, especially on TikTok," she said.

"BarDown reposting it was exciting, but it was more when the MLB Network reached out. The NHL on ESPN reached out, and it was kind of like 'Oh, people really like this one.' That’s super fun and that’s cool."

Fun to be part of it

Singleton says making he has fun making content like the trust fall video, saying it's a good way for fans to get to know the players.

"Seems like we started a trend," said the 20 year old. "A couple of other teams have done it as well."

"At the end of the day, you make a TikTok video, and hopefully it blows up, and that one did. Pretty lucky for us."

The fall guy

Bracko is assuring fans that no one was hurt during the filming of the video.

"I got caught," he said. "We only took about four takes. The take that actually made the video, the guy kind of dropped me a little bit so I think that’s why it looked so realistic."

What’s next?

When you post a video that has so much success, what’s the follow up?

Barrett says that’s certainly on her mind right now.

"Everyone was talking about it, and I was like, 'Oh no, now I’ve really got to come up with unique ideas every time.' It’s pressure, but it’s what I want to do so it’s exciting and it’s fun."

The Canucks next home game is on Sunday, when they take on the Lloydminster Bobcats.

Puck drops for that game is a little after 2 p.m. at the Ken Bracko arena.