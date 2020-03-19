CALGARY -- The Calgary Catholic schools St. Angela and St. Gerard have been handed a reprieve from a process that would permanently shutter them to students.

In a release issued Thursday, the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the decision.

The board was scheduled to make its final decision about the school closures early next month.

Both schools will now remain open through the 2020-2021 school year.

St. Gerard is a French immersion elementary school located in Haysboro. A letter sent home to school parents in February said the school had less than 100 students enrolled.

The same letter said the school needs $10 million in upgrades to get the building up to code and it has an operating deficit of $336,392.

St. Angela is located in Bridgeland and offers kindergarten through Grade 6 programs.

The decision on whether or not the board will continue the closure process for the two schools will be made at a later date.