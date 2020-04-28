CALGARY -- Calgary Catholic School District students taking year-round classes will be moved to a traditional calendar in September due to budgetary constraints and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The move is the result of a ban on public gatherings above 15 people, which has been extended through the summer by Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and "for budgetary reasons," officials said in a letter to parents, adding the change will be revisited for the 2021-22 school year.

Affected schools include:

Monsignor Neville Anderson

St. Joseph

Father Scollen

Our Lady of Fatima

Our Lady of Lourdes

St. Anthony

Transportation fees are also being updated.

Busing will be available for students who live 1.8 kilometres or more from their designated school, which will cost $415 per student.

"Rebate adjustments offer a balance between affordability and reducing the district’s transportation deficit," read the letter.