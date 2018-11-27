A rally is being held outside Calgary’s City Hall to celebrate the Stampeders’ Grey Cup win and thousands of people have gathered to congratulate the team.

The Stamps won the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton on Sunday, defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16, and returned to Calgary on Monday with the cup.

“Not being able to finish, really you could see it hurt a lot of us, scarred us. This feels good, big relief though, I didn’t want to think about what three in a row losses would do,” said head coach Dave Dickenson.

The rally started at Municipal Plaza at noon and fans wearing red and white waved signs and cheered as the hometown heroes arrived.

“Today we get to celebrate the Stamps as the Grey Cup Champions. We’re celebrating an amazing season, we’re celebrating an amazing Grey Cup game but most of all, we’re celebrating an amazing team that has always been part of this city and always will be an incredible part of this city,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

“That’s exactly who I want to thank today, you, our fans, for your tremendous support this year and every year. You guys have been fantastic and thank you,” said Stampeders General Manager, John Hufnagel.

“I just love coaching these guys and it’s a privilege. We love this city,” said Head Coach Dave Dickenson. “As a transplant from Montana, we live and work in Calgary because this is the best place in the world.”

“I know you all didn’t get to be there to do it with us but man we messed that Edmonton locker room up,” said quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. “I want to thank you guys, thank my teammates and everybody here. I’m glad we got to bring the cup home to you.”

A few roads are closed around the area to accommodate the event.

Macleod Trail north between 9 and 6 Avenue and 8 Avenue between MacLeod Trail and 1 Street S.E. is closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

