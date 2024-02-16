Calgary child killer expected for sentencing
Justin Bennet,30, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16, for killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in September 2017.
Sentencing will take place at the Calgary Courts Centre.
Bennett confessed to undercover police officers he snapped on the girl when she interrupted his video game. He hit her in the head, threw her against a wall and tripped her.
An autopsy revealed Wick died from blunt force trauma to the head.
She died in hospital eight days after the assault.
Bennett was convicted of second-degree murder in March 2021, but sentencing was delayed after he fired several lawyers and failed in a bid to have a mistrial declared.
Bennett received an automatic life-sentence for the murder conviction and Friday’s hearing is also expected to determine his parole eligibility.
Three-year-old Ivy Wick died from her injuries in a Calgary hospital in October 2017 (supplied)
Crown prosecutor, Tom Spark, believes Bennett should be required to serve 15 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.
Defence lawyer, Greg Lazin, says Bennett has been assaulted about 50 times in jail and wants to serve his sentence in protective custody.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
'Freedom Convoy' members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Trudeau calls Putin a 'monster' following reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, and he offers condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
Delta flight forced back to Amsterdam after maggots fall onto passenger
Wary airline passengers already on guard for unruly passengers and even real-life snakes on planes might have one more thing to add to their slate of possible in-flight disruptions. And it’s an icky one: Maggots.
'Vittrup Man' violently died in a bog 5,200 years ago. Now, researchers know his story
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire
Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian killed in downtown Vancouver crash, police say
Vancouver police say they're investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.
-
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
-
B.C. trucking company's licence cancelled, transportation minister says
A B.C. trucking company that had its licence suspended after its load hit an overpass late last year has now received a cancellation notice from the province.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal governments announce $440M child care agreement
A new multi-million dollar agreement between the federal and Nova Scotia governments aims to improve child care affordability, create more spaces for children, and compensate early childhood educators.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
Gas prices jump in the Maritimes
Prices at the pumps increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Vancouver Island
-
Business relationship between 'disgraced' VicPD officer and former police union president under scrutiny
Victoria’s police chief is standing behind his decision to allow one of his officers to have a business relationship with a constable plagued by corruption allegations.
-
'Why would somebody do this?' Langford Pride crosswalk vandalized one day after completion
Tire burnouts and spray paint have been used to deface a symbol of acceptance and inclusion outside of Spencer Middle School in Langford.
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
Toronto
-
Girl, 14, charged in stabbing at Toronto subway station, second suspect remains outstanding
Police have charged a 14-year-old girl and have released a photo of another suspect following a rush-hour stabbing at a busy Toronto subway station Thursday.
-
Ontarian fights for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental' by OHIP
An Ontario resident is fighting the government to secure public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be "experimental" by the provincial health insurer.
-
Motorist charged after allegedly driving wrecked vehicle along Highway 401 in Toronto
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver after receiving complaints about a heavily damaged vehicle that was seen driving on Highway 401 in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
-
Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 on Aug. 5, 2019.
-
0.05 vs 0.08: What's the difference when it comes to blood-alcohol limit?
When it comes to drinking, what does a 0.05 blood-alcohol limit look like for the average person compared to 0.08?
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
Dog Rescued after falling through ice on Ottawa River in Pembroke, Ont.
The Pembroke Fire Department says a dog has been rescued after falling through ice on the Ottawa River Friday morning.
-
Ottawa Police looking to identify vehicle of interest in west end shooting
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting that happened near an elementary school in Ottawa's west end last Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
Saskatoon
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Sask. church pastor wants shelter shuttered
In an open letter directed to the premier of Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon pastor is calling for a shelter near his church to be shut down.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal Sudbury apartment fire under investigation
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Crash on Falconbridge Road involving ambulance sent four to hospital
A three-vehicle crash on Falconbridge Road in the Garson area Thursday afternoon sent four people to hospital including three paramedics, Sudbury police say.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Controversial proposed sand mining project blocked by Manitoba government
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
-
No charges laid over explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg students
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Regina
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Four charged after gunshot like sounds heard coming from Regina home
Four people are facing gun related charged after Regina police said they received reports of gunshot sounds coming from inside a home.