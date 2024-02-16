Calgary child killer expected for sentencing

Justin Bennet,30, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16, for killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in September 2017.

Sentencing will take place at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Bennett confessed to undercover police officers he snapped on the girl when she interrupted his video game. He hit her in the head, threw her against a wall and tripped her.

An autopsy revealed Wick died from blunt force trauma to the head.

She died in hospital eight days after the assault.

Bennett was convicted of second-degree murder in March 2021, but sentencing was delayed after he fired several lawyers and failed in a bid to have a mistrial declared.

Bennett received an automatic life-sentence for the murder conviction and Friday’s hearing is also expected to determine his parole eligibility.

Three-year-old Ivy Wick died from her injuries in a Calgary hospital in October 2017 (supplied)

Crown prosecutor, Tom Spark, believes Bennett should be required to serve 15 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

Defence lawyer, Greg Lazin, says Bennett has been assaulted about 50 times in jail and wants to serve his sentence in protective custody.