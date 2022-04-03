Calgary churchgoers attend Sunday services and reflect on the Pope's apology
Churches from all denominations hosted services Sunday as both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Calgarians reflected on this week’s historic papal apology to Canadian residential school victims and survivors.
The Hillhurst United Church held its first-in person mass and in doing so, welcomed Indigenous minister Tony Snow, who represents the Chinook Winds region of the United Church of Canada.
Snow began his sermon with a special smudging ceremony to symbolize the church’s connection with the earth and pray for the unnamed children from unmarked graves across the country.
“I think it was a signal that there was a softening in the response of the church and the recognition of the trauma and the turmoil that people have been going through for generations,” said Snow.
“That is a good sign that there may be more opportunity in the future, to work together towards real apology, real working consultation and trying to repair some of the damages that we've seen.”
Lead minister at Hillhurst United Church John Pentland agreed that this service was monumental in moving further down a path of reconciliation.
“The Indigenous community, and indeed the Canadian country has waited for the apology that Pope Francis offered and the grace on which he accepted responsibility through his words of apology,” Pentland said.
“So, it's so important because this now deepens the reconciliation movement, and invites us all to step forward. It's a really very moving and important day for us. I think it's a call to all of us to take seriously to understand and to read the truth and reconciliation report, and to find our way to listen, to acknowledge and to move forward in ways that are about reconciliation.”
The apology was also viewed as a significant first step for many churchgoers including Jim Wilson, who told CTV News that it would not be possible to write any wrongs without first taking responsibility for the traumas caused to residential school victims.
“The acknowledgement is so important,” he said.
“To have people acknowledge responsibility is always a good part in life, because when we make mistakes, we all need to own them.”
Alyssa Thompson, who sings in a church choir, also said this apology has helped her to continue focussing on a journey of seeking the truth about atrocities against Indigenous people through education.
“I think in our own lives the first step is to always be educated about everything that happened in the past and learning new things because I can say from my own past what I learned in school wasn’t necessarily complete," she said.
"I think that’s the first step and I hope that the church can be a welcoming place for all people of all different backgrounds including Indigenous people in our community to come and meet each other.”
Dolly Castillo, who attends St. Francis of Assisi Church, said the Pope’s apology sends the message that the Catholic church must be a place of welcoming for everyone moving forward.
“We can’t just do this in words, but in deeds as well, welcome Indigenous people with open arms and apologize,” she said.
“What saves us is forgiveness and humility, accept that, we are just human but we try to rise to the divine.”
