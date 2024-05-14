Calgary city council passes blanket rezoning after marathon meeting

More than three weeks after a public hearing on blanket rezoning first started at Calgary City Hall, councillors have narrowly voted in favour of moving forward with the change to allow for more density in residential areas.

In a 9-6 vote, council approved the contentious item late Tuesday afternoon.

"It will allow us to create more housing and more diversity of housing across our city," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"This decision is important to make sure Calgarians can live in our city, not only with choice but with dignity.”

The land use amendment means the city will transition properties currently zoned as R-C1 districts, which only allow single-detached homes on them, to R-CG to also allow for townhomes and duplexes.

Blanket rezoning still permits single-detached homes to be built, but it skips the process that required each land use application to be debated individually.

Over 100 hours, 736 people spoke to council during the public hearing on the issue. Nearly 70 per cent of the people who spoke were against blanket rezoning, city officials said.

"This will be an election issue and I wish good luck to all of you who choose to ignore the wishes of the vast majority of Calgarians," said Dan McLean, the councillor for Ward 13.

Tuesday's decision came after two days worth of debate and proposed amendments to the strategy, including motions to abandon rezoning altogether.

Motions also included efforts to put the issue to a plebiscite or implement blanket rezoning as a pilot project. All of those were defeated.

Small changes were eventually made to the rezoning item, including a direction to administration to consider privacy impacts on neighbours living directly adjacent to new builds.

Blanket rezoning is one of 98 recommendations within Calgary's housing strategy, approved in 2023 to try and address the housing crisis.