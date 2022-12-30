Calgary city councillors, mayor get raise in 2023

Calgary's mayor and city councillors are getting a raise in 2023.

Councillor salaries will increase more the two per cent on Jan. 1, bringing the annual salary of a councillor to nearly $118,000 a year.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek is receiving close to $5,000 more, bringing her salary to just over $208,000.

The raises are automatic because they are based on a formula set by an independent board, which uses Statistics Canada's average weekly earnings for Alberta workers.

The annual salary of an Edmonton city councillor was $116, 672.11 in 2020, while the mayor in the provincial capital earned $206, 511.29.

The mayor of Vancouver earned $185, 595 plus an annual supplement of $3,048 in 2022. Councillors earned $91,879 plus an annual supplement of $3,048.

Toronto councillors earned $120,502.20 in 2022, while Mayor John Tory earned $202, 948.20.