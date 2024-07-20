Calgary clinches CEBL playoff spot, defeating Montreal 90-80

The Surge are back in the playoffs, after defeating the Montreal Alliance 90-80 Friday night at WinSport.

The win, Calgary’s fourth in a row, boosted the Surge to 10-7. They’re a game back of second-place Edmonton and two back of the Vancouver Bandits in the western conference.

Montreal have lost nine of 10, to fall to 4-14, but have clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference finals by virtue of hosting CEBL Championship Weekend this season.

Sean Miller-Moore led Calgary with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Kyler Edwards, who just joined the team at the start of their latest winning streak, chipped in with 18 points and three assists.

“My goal is to win every game, no matter if I score zero or 20,” Edwards said, in a story posted on the Surge website. “I feel like I’m always hyped up, yelling and screaming. I like to get my guys going. So anything to do to help them.”

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Surge are now firing on all cylinders as the season winds down – and three players who attended NBA Summer Camp return Sunday.

Surge coach Tyrell Vernon likes the way the Surge are trending but doesn’t want the squad to get complacent as they prepare for a home-and-home series against the Winnipeg Sea Bears next week.

“To be in this position now, I think it’s a great accomplishment, but at the same time I don’t think it’s exactly what we want at the end of this. We want to see how many wins we can possibly get to the end here,” Vernon said.