Calgary CO call in Brentwood sends 7 people to hospital

Seven people were taken to Calgary hospitals on Thursday for carbon monoxide exposure.

Emergency crews were called to a high-rise building located at 50 Brentwood Common N.W. for reports of two people feeling sick.

CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said crews had been using a gas-powered pressure washer inside the building parkade at the time.

She said crews found CO levels at the parkade entrance measuring 50 ppm, but levels climbed to 1,000 ppm once inside.

Calgary EMS says seven adults were assessed at the scene and taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available…