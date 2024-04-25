CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary CO call in Brentwood sends 7 people to hospital

    CTV Calgary Breaking News
    Share

    Seven people were taken to Calgary hospitals on Thursday for carbon monoxide exposure.

    Emergency crews were called to a high-rise building located at 50 Brentwood Common N.W. for reports of two people feeling sick.

    CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said crews had been using a gas-powered pressure washer inside the building parkade at the time.

    She said crews found CO levels at the parkade entrance measuring 50 ppm, but levels climbed to 1,000 ppm once inside.

    Calgary EMS says seven adults were assessed at the scene and taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

    This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News