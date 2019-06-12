A popular concert series scheduled later this year at WinSport will be changing venues to prevent any issues due to air quality issues.

Party in the Park, normally held over the Labour Day weekend at the WinSport Amphitheatre, will now be held inside the WinSport Arena after the event was impacted by smoke from B.C. wildfires last year.

In August 2018, the Air Quality Health Index reached extreme levels because of multiple wildfires burning in British Columbia, sending smoke into southern and central Alberta.

Because of those adverse conditions, organizers felt it would be better for this year's event to be held indoors.

Party in the Park, a fully licensed event, features STYX, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Vince Neil performing all of the Motley Crue hits, 54-40, The Northern Pikes, The Static Shift, Trooper and Toque.

The concert is open to ages 13 and up.

Ticket sales are now open and packages start at $125 for a day pass and $185 for a weekend pass. VIP weekend passes are also available for $300.

All previously sold tickets will be honoured with premium reserved seating.