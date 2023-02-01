Calgary confrontation involved 4 vehicles, several communities and ended with a shooting

Calgary police are looking for suspects involved in an altercation that lasted for approximately an hour, spanned several communities and ended with a gun being fired.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Corner Meadows Way N.E., in the community of Cornerstone, just after 5 p.m. on Monday, shattering the window of a showhome but not injuring anyone.

Police say it appears the confrontation began outside a home in the 400 block of Taralake Way N.E. and involved multiple people who travelled through the city in four different vehicles.

"During the incident, suspects smashed the windshield of an uninvolved vehicle stopped in the area of Cornerstone Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.E., before realizing it belonged to an innocent citizen," police said in a Wednesday news release.

"Minutes later, one of the offenders also collided with a second uninvolved vehicle in the intersection of 68 Street and Airport Trail N.E., and fled the scene."

Police say the offenders continued toward Cornerstone, where the shooting occurred.

Calgary police investigate after a shot was fired in the 100 block of Corner Meadows Way N.E. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. This incident is believed to be targeted and police say the people involved were known to each other.

The vehicles involved are described as:

A blue Toyota Yaris;

A white Nissan Rogue;

A white Lexus GS sedan; and

A grey Volkswagen.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage or CCTV from the following areas between 4 and 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 is asked to reach out to police by calling 403-266-1234:

The 400 block of Taralake Way N.E.;

The intersection of Cornerstone Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.E.;

The intersection of 68 Street and Airport Trail/96 Avenue N.E.; and

The 100 block of Corner Meadows Way N.E.

Anyone whowitnessed or has information about the altercation is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.