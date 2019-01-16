City officials are exploring the possibility of allowing park users to drink alcohol in designated picnic areas in Calgary.

The concept comes from a recent engagement on possible changes to the city’s Parks and Pathway Bylaw that showed a public desire to allow for the practice.

According to regulations from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, alcohol can only be consumed at a designated park site marked with proper signage and must be accompanied with food.

City officials say the regular prohibitions and penalties regarding public intoxication would remain in place.

Concerned residents are encouraged to forward their opinions during a public engagement process, available online from January 17 to 31.

If the response is positive, the city says the idea could be launched as a pilot project as soon as this summer.

Last year, city officials dropped an idea to establish pot parks due to public backlash against the proposal that would have seen four such sites in Calgary.

More information is expected on Thursday.