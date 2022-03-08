Calgary council heads behind closed doors to restart Flames arena negotiations
Calgary councillors are getting a closed-door update Tuesday morning on the next steps in negotiating a new home for the Calgary Flames.
The agreement to build an arena in Victoria Park fell apart officially at the start of this year when the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) couldn't agree on additional funding for the project.
In January, councillors agreed to 'start fresh' and gauge the interest of the Flames' ownership group about whether a new deal could be established. The city agreed to find a third-party group to act as an intermediary between it and CSEC.
An agreement to build a new event centre was signed in December 2019, with the city and CSEC splitting the cost of the $550 million project. Costs increased to $634 million before the deal expired on New Year's Eve.
If CSEC does not wish to move forward in partnering for a new arena, the city will explore other partners for an event centre.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek has previously said the city could be open to a tenancy agreement for a new event centre in which a private company would step in to build and manage a new arena for the Flames. Such agreements exist in many U.S. sports markets, including T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, owned by AEG, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, owned by Oak View Group.
A short public update of the progress is expected some time Tuesday.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A couple of cold mornings, flurries on the way for Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Dr. Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
Months after wildfire destroyed Lytton, B.C., residents still uncertain when they will return home
Months after a devastating wildfire in Lytton, B.C., special contractors have finally moved in to start the long-awaited clean-up process. But many residents say they're still not sure when they can rebuild and reclaim their homes.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
Edmonton
-
'Division and confusion': Edmonton vs. Alberta mask showdown happening Tuesday
City councillors will discuss what to do with Edmonton's mask bylaw at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, but their power to keep it may be gone soon.
-
Early votes now being cast in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection
Voters in northeastern Alberta started casting ballots Tuesday to select a new MLA, with eight names to choose from.
-
Gurdeep of the Yukon partners with Shumka dancers of Edmonton on message of support to Ukraine
Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon continues to be the timeline cleanse people need.
Vancouver
-
'We just feel forgotten': Cleanup to start more than 8 months after Lytton, B.C., wildfire
Anyone looking at Guy Neufeld’s property in Lytton, B.C., will mostly see heaps of ashes and twisted metal along with the remnants of a burned-out vehicle.
-
Public health order does not require B.C. doctors to be vaccinated despite ‘health hazards’
A month after B.C.’s top doctor announced all health-care workers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late March, the wording of her latest order does not spell out a mandate – and one college is telling members they aren’t required to get the shot.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
Atlantic
-
'We were 100 per cent sure': Mounties mistakenly thought N.S. gunman had shot himself
On Wednesday, the commission of inquiry investigating the case is expected to release a document describing what happened immediately after the killer, Gabriel Wortman, left the rural enclave at around 10:45 p.m., driving a replica RCMP cruiser and disguised as a Mountie.
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week; 704 new COVID-19 cases reported
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
-
Pressure on governments to cut taxes at the gas pump
As fuel prices hit historic highs, pressure is growing on governments to lower or eliminate its cut of taxes at the pump.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 18, charged with manslaughter after 17-year-old killed in Duncan, B.C.
Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of another teen last year.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police searching for man who spat on, threatened to stab bus driver
Police in Victoria are trying to identify a man who allegedly spat on and threatened to stab a transit bus driver.
-
Company fined $73K for fatal workplace incident in Nanaimo, B.C.
A company that transports waste and recycling has been handed a $73,429 fine following a fatal workplace incident in Nanaimo, B.C., in December 2020.
Toronto
-
Ontario shoots down idea of temporarily cutting gas tax as prices climb
Ontario's energy minister has shot down the idea of a temporary cut to gas taxes similar to Alberta as prices at the pump continue to climb.
-
What you should know before you travel out of Ontario this March Break
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
Montreal
-
Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Quebec Conservative leader Eric Duhaime calls for province to lower gas taxes
Eric Duhaime's Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) is calling for a drop in the Quebec government's fuel taxes.
-
Peel St. in downtown Montreal getting a $108 million facelift
The City of Montreal unveiled its concept for Peel St., between Rene-Levesque Blvd. and Sherbrooke St. West, on Tuesday, that the city says 'will transform the face of this key downtown thoroughfare.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming support
An Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
-
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
-
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
Kitchener
-
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
-
U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice
University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.
Northern Ontario
-
'No experience is required': Sudbury's new theatre group for kids
Two long-time Sudbury artists have started a new theatre company for kids ages six to 18 and are holding auditions for its first production, based on a popular animated movie.
-
Pair of northern Ont. coworkers win $100,000
Two colleagues from northern Ontario have won big after playing the lottery together for six years.
-
Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.
Winnipeg
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of McGillivray Boulevard: RCMP
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
Icy conditions, poor visibility close Perimeter, Trans-Canada highways
The province has closed a number of highways, including the Perimeter and Trans-Canada, due to icy conditions and poor visibility.
Regina
-
Carnduff, Sask. man killed in collision with train
A 42-year-old Carnduff man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving collided with a train at an uncontrolled crossing northwest of Hitchcock, Sask., RCMP said.
-
High cost of fuel impacting Sask. trucking industry, consumers
The high cost of fuel is not only impacting truckers, but ultimately the cost of living for consumers as well, according to the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA).
-
Cocaine, fentanyl seized; 7 facing drug trafficking charges: Regina police
Seven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.