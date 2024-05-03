Calgary council wraps second week of public hearing on blanket rezoning

As of Friday morning, 611 Calgarians had voiced their opinions about the city's proposed blanket rezoning, with 92 still remaining.

Ward 7 resident Flora Gillespie, who is opposed, was still waiting for her chance to speak.

"I just feel like it's really important that I personally have my say," she said.

"Part of the reason that we are here is that the public hearing process is going to be removed for new developments that may be close to my home."

The proposed change would allow more density in all communities.

If passed, Calgary's base zoning district would be changed to R-CG, a classification that allows for row homes and duplexes to be built in residential zones.

Any proposed development would still need further approvals.

Ben Gibson, a University of Calgary student in the Bachelor of Design and City Innovation program, is in favour.

He was scheduled to speak on Friday.

"A lot of people don't believe that they're going to be able to afford a home in the current climate, and that's a really dire situation for young people," Gibson said.

"I also want to take the time to address the crowd that is voting against crowded rezoning, and I wanted to take the time to take their concerns seriously."

Time has been put aside to complete the public hearing through at least next Friday.

"Trying to predict when a meeting is going to end is a dangerous game. It depends on how many more people need to speak," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Opponents worry about property values, community character and parking, while those in favour see an easier path to homeownership and easing the city's low rental vacancy rate.

"We still need to understand how important it is for a city to take care of all of its residents, so we will continue to look at development opportunities that will increase our housing supply," Gondek said.

When the public hearing finishes, city council will debate the changes and add any amendments before voting on it.