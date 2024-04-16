CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary councillor tables motion to double speeding fines in playground zones

    An "End Playground Zone" sign is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News) An "End Playground Zone" sign is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News)
    Share

    A motion before Calgary councillors wants the provincial government to consider doubling the fines for speeding through a playground or school zone across Alberta.

    Coun. Jasmine Mian submitted the motion to have the issue discussed at an Alberta Municipalities conference in September. The province sets speed fines through its Traffic Safety Act.

    "As a city councillor, I am in my school zones quite a bit and safety is a very big concern," Mian said Tuesday.

    "I want to have a conversation with other municipalities as to whether they think this is something that we should advance a little bit further."

    The motion states that other provinces, such as British Columbia and Ontario, have increased or doubled fines for speeding in playground and school zones.

    Mian pointed to changes the Alberta government implemented in recent years to double speeding fines when roadside or emergency workers are present.

    Currently, speeding fines in Alberta start at $81 for drivers caught going at least one kilometre per hour over the posted speed limit and fines increase depending on speed.

    The lowest speeding fine when roadside or emergency workers are present is $163.

    "Really, we want to have a conversation about all the fines in the Traffic Safety Act, not just speeding fines, and how can we make sure that we are really targeting them towards safety?" Mian said.

    If council votes in favour of the councillor's motion, it would be forwarded to the Village of Duchess to be seconded before it is sent to Alberta Municipalities to advocate the province for the change.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News