Calgary councillor tables motion to double speeding fines in playground zones

A motion before Calgary councillors wants the provincial government to consider doubling the fines for speeding through a playground or school zone across Alberta.

Coun. Jasmine Mian submitted the motion to have the issue discussed at an Alberta Municipalities conference in September. The province sets speed fines through its Traffic Safety Act.

"As a city councillor, I am in my school zones quite a bit and safety is a very big concern," Mian said Tuesday.

"I want to have a conversation with other municipalities as to whether they think this is something that we should advance a little bit further."

The motion states that other provinces, such as British Columbia and Ontario, have increased or doubled fines for speeding in playground and school zones.

Mian pointed to changes the Alberta government implemented in recent years to double speeding fines when roadside or emergency workers are present.

Currently, speeding fines in Alberta start at $81 for drivers caught going at least one kilometre per hour over the posted speed limit and fines increase depending on speed.

The lowest speeding fine when roadside or emergency workers are present is $163.

"Really, we want to have a conversation about all the fines in the Traffic Safety Act, not just speeding fines, and how can we make sure that we are really targeting them towards safety?" Mian said.

If council votes in favour of the councillor's motion, it would be forwarded to the Village of Duchess to be seconded before it is sent to Alberta Municipalities to advocate the province for the change.