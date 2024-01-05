Calgary daytime highs will be more than 20 degrees below average next week

After months of warmer weather where overnight temperatures in Calgary have been warmer than average daytime highs, a dramatic pattern reversal is getting set to move in.

Bitterly cold Arctic air will slide south of the border over the next couple of days, pushing both daytime highs and overnight lows well below seasonal.

Over a period of just five days, the daytime highs in Calgary will shift from four degrees warmer than normal to 22 degrees below average.

The change in temperatures is so vast that it is impossible to plot within the usual parameters for the seven-day trend that CTV Morning Live uses to display both daytime highs and overnight lows.

Normally, we stick to a range of 20 degrees along the y-axis to map out the next seven days, like this picture from Dec. 18:

Example of a typical seven-day trend graph used by CTV Morning Live, displaying the daytime highs and overnight lows for Calgary, Alberta between Dec. 18 – 22, 2023. (Note the range of temperatures is in five-degree increments along the y-axis)

The seven-day trend graph for Jan. 5 – 11, 2024. The range of temperatures is so vast that the line can not fit within a typical 20-degree span along the y-axis.

The daytime highs in Calgary next week will not only be below seasonal for a daytime high, but those peak temperatures will be 10 degrees colder than the average overnight low.

This pattern is expected to last into mid-January, producing the coldest temperatures in nearly a year and potentially prompting widespread extreme cold warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

An extreme cold warning will be issued for the central B.C. Interior, Alberta and southern Saskatchewan when either the temperature or wind chill is expected to reach at least -40 C for at least two hours.

If a cold warning (linked to this event) is issued in Calgary, that -40 C threshold would be achieved through wind chill values.

Cold weather is not the only change anticipated over the coming days. A steady supply of moisture from the Pacific will cross through British Columbia and into Alberta over the weekend, producing varying snowfall accumulations.

Calgary snowfall forecast for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

Central Alberta and areas along the foothills are likely to receive the highest accumulations of precipitation and brief snowfall warnings might be issued by ECCC on Saturday due to pockets of heavy snowfall.

Calgary is likely to be on the lower end with between three to five centimetres of snow.

Highway conditions were already deteriorating in central Alberta Friday, with 511 Alberta reporting localized snow-covered and icy roads early in the day.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the highways north, west and south of Calgary were still in good shape.

The southern Alberta road report as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Highway cameras from 511 Alberta showing Highway 11 near Rocky Mountain House, Cochrane, the QEII North near Bowden and Highway 2 South near Okotoks, on Jan. 5, 2024.

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here and click here for current highway conditions from 511 Alberta.